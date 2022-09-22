Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

