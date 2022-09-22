Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 223 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

