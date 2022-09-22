Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after buying an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.63. 22,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

