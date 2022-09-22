Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.28. 132,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.