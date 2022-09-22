Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $84.06 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Maple coin can now be bought for $19.03 or 0.00099852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $84.06 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

