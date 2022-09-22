ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.66

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.66 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 3566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

