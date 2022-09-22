MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $182,060.93 and approximately $143,203.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00127895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00623444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap launched on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

