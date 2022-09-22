Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

