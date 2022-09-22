Magontec Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MGL)

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Magontec Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.
About Magontec
Recommended Stories
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Magontec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magontec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.