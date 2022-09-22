Magontec Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MGL)

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Magontec Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

About Magontec

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of generic and specialist alloys in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems for use in water storage vessels.

