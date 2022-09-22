Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 431,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,501,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 76,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,665,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

