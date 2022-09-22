Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $81.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 37918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Magna International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

