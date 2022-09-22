Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 1.2%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.62. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.80.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

