Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.79

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 349636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 139.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

