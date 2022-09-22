MA Private Wealth Sells 36,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,632 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,842. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

