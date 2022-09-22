MA Private Wealth Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.13. 42,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,227. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $242.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.