MA Private Wealth Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,828 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth owned 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,825. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

