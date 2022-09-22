MA Private Wealth Cuts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,160 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 2,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.