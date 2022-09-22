M Scot Wingo Sells 3,250 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $49,887.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of ECOM stock remained flat at $22.79 on Thursday. 16,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,648. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

