Lyra (LYRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $149,647.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Lyra has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $149,647.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00133156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00869364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lyra Coin Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lyra is lyra.live.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

