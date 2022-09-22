LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.58 Per Share

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LXI REIT Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON LXI opened at GBX 135.96 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.60 ($1.88).

Get LXI REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at LXI REIT

In other news, insider Hugh Seaborn acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,930 ($36,164.81).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.