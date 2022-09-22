LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.16. 2,756,819 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.