LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 1,065 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CF Industries by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

CF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.14. 64,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,064. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

