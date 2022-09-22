LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.39. 757,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

