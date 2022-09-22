LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $209.83. 26,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,746. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

