LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $537,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 1.7 %

X traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 251,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.