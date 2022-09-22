LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPTM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

