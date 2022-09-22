LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 1,225 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $496.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.82 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

