Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.0 %

LULU traded down $9.47 on Thursday, hitting $308.65. 93,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.69.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

