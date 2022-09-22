Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.69.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,730,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $17,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

