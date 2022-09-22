Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Critical Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $10.54, indicating a potential upside of 516.47%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A -156.28% -104.34% OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 129.73 -$28.08 million ($1.57) -1.09 OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 10.43 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -79.88

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.