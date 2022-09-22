London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.50. 4,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

