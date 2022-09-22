Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.75

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.75 and last traded at C$112.37, with a volume of 269092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.78.

The company has a market cap of C$36.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.51.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,520. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,842,520. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Insiders have sold 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

