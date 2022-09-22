Lisk (LSK) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $122.30 million and $4.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

