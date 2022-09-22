LiquidApps Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $526,975.85 and $566.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00127895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00623444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps’ genesis date was November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

