Linear 1-Day Volume Tops $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

