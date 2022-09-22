Lightning Price Reaches $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6,291.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

