Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.