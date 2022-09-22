LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

