Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $23.10

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $24.26. Li Auto shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 246,452 shares traded.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -501.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

