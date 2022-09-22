LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 5,630 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.51% of Ormat Technologies worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

