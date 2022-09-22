LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

