LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,190 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AU opened at $12.86 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several research firms recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

