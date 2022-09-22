LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of The Carlyle Group worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 135,311 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

