LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 85,000 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.33% of N-able worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter worth $3,196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of N-able by 1,238.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151,060 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $9.39 on Thursday. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. N-able’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

