LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 60,480 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.24% of M&T Bank worth $69,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

