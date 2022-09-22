LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 308,980 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,980 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 4.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.40% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $141,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

