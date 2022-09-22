Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Lennar stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

