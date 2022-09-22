Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.83 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 967,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

