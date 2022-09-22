Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 510,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

