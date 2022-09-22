Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,824 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 2.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 9,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

